Updated, 2:40 p.m. Friday:

WENATCHEE — After new mapping, the No. 2 Canyon brush fire was estimated at 100 acres.

The three-alarm fire burned for about four hours Thursday until it was contained at 6:20 p.m. It began at the Wenatchee Rifle and Revolver Club about a mile up the canyon and spread up a hillside and crested into No. 1 Canyon.

The cause of the fire is still officially under investigation, said Chief Brian Brett with Chelan County Fire District 1, but he heard from other fire officials that it was ignited by target shooting.

If that is the case, the district intends to work with the gun club to develop firebreaks, Brett said.

No one was injured and no structures were damaged.

________

WENATCHEE — The three-alarm No. 2 Canyon brush fire has been contained at approximately 125 acres.

Hand crews, helicopters and Fire Boss planes stopped the fire spreading deep into No. 1 Canyon, said Chief Brian Brett with Chelan County Fire District 1. The fire was considered contained about 6:20 p.m.

"Our objectives were to confine the fire at the ridge top and keep it up on top of No. 2 canyon and put structure protection on No. 1 Canyon, No. 2 Canyon and Castlerock and Kings Court subdivisions," Brett said.

The fire broke the crest of the ridge into No. 1 Canyon, but the vegetation, which receives less direct sunlight than the southern slope, was greener and slowed the spread of the fire, Brett said. There was concern that if the fire continued the evening east-west winds could have pushed the fire toward homes. No structures were damaged.

Crews will remain on scene through the morning mopping up and monitoring for flare-ups, Brett said.

The fire was reported at 2:27 p.m. at the Wenatchee Rifle and Revolver Club and was roughly 2 acres when crews arrived. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Responding to the fire were fire districts from Chelan and Douglas counties, the state Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management.

"We can't thank our interagency partners enough to making this a successful stop on the fire," Brett said.

Level 1 fire advisory notices issued to residents of the two canyons were expected to remain in place overnight, according to Sgt. Kent Sisson with Chelan County Emergency Management.

_______

WENATCHEE — A fire burning in No. 2 Canyon has gone to third-alarm and is now estimated at 60 acres.

The fire is located on a steep hillside directly above the Wenatchee Rifle and Revolver Club and is burning north toward No. 1 Canyon.

Crews are working to contain the fire before it goes over the ridge and into No. 1 Canyon, said Kay McKellar, spokeswoman for Chelan County Fire District 1. She added that east to west winds could become problematic in the evening if the fire persists.

The fire was reported at 2:27 p.m. and went to a second-alarm within a half hour. Multiple fire districts and aircrafts are on scene.

Level 1 advisory notices are in effect for residents of No. 2 Canyon Road and No. 1 Canyon Road — or roughly 115 homes, said Sgt. Kent Sisson, Chelan County Emergency Management. No. 2 Canyon Road is closed and open to local traffic only.

___________

WENATCHEE — Crews are fighting a second-alarm brush fire about a mile up No. 2 Canyon Road.

The fire, estimated at about 5 acres, was reported at 2:27 p.m. at the Wenatchee Rifle and Revolver Club. The fire is burning uphill toward No. 1 Canyon.

“The current strategy is to flank it and catch it on the top and contain it to the gun club aspect,” said Chief Brian Brett, Chelan County Fire District 1.

A helicopter was brought in to help contain the fire.

The fire went to a second-alarm at 2:52 p.m. At 3:18 p.m., authorities issued a Level 1 fire advisory notice for residents of No. 2 Canyon Road within 1 mile east and west of the gun club. Residents of No. 1 Canyon Road were issued a Level 1 notice at 4:02 p.m.

No. 2 Canyon was closed to non-local traffic about 3:45 p.m., which includes residents and property owners, Chelan County Public Works spokeswoman Jill FitzSimmons said in an email.

Brett said winds are blowing at normal speeds for the canyon area. The cause of the fire is undetermined.