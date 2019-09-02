Update, 5:45 p.m. Monday:
CHELAN — One family has been displaced after a fire burned their residence near Washington Creek Road north of Chelan, said Kent Sisson with Chelan County Emergency Management.
The fire was 100% contained at 5:30 p.m., Sisson said.
At this point it’s unclear whether the family was staying in an RV or mobile home on the property, he said. The Red Cross has been called to house them.
There’s a fire marshal en route to investigate the cause of the fire, he said. There are no other evacuations at this time.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
————
Update, 3:35 p.m. Monday:
A fire has burned five-to-six acres of brush, several motorhomes and other vehicles on a property north of Chelan.
The fire was reported near the 50 block of Washington Creek Road at 2:30 p.m. Monday.
It’s unclear how it started and no evacuation notices have been issued, said Kent Sisson with Chelan County Emergency Management.
The fire triggered a three-alarm call for resources and crews are still working to control it.