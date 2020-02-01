Updated, 4:20 p.m. Saturday:
MANSON — Power has been restored to all Chelan County PUD customers in Manson, the PUD reported at 4:14 p.m.
----------
MANSON — About 1,400 Chelan County PUD customers are without power in Manson due to wind.
Crews on are scene, but there is no estimate time when power will be restored, the PUD said in a tweet.
The PUD reported blinking power in the Manson area about 11:50 a.m. due to winds. A half hour later, the PUD reported 400 were without power before the outage total grew to 1,400 about 12:20 p.m.
Winds were forecasted to gust as high was 30 mph with sustained speeds of 14 to 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.