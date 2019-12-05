Update: Chelan County PUD reports power was restored at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday.
Wenatchee Valley College reported at 10 a.m. that power had been restored to all buildings on the Wenatchee campus and the normal schedules would resume at noon.
Thursday morning power outage means delays, schedule changes for WVC, WestSide
WENATCHEE — Some morning classes at Wenatchee Valley College are canceled and WestSide High School is starting 2 hours late Thursday due to a power outage.
Chelan County PUD reports power is expected to be restored by 10 a.m.
A car-pole accident about 2 a.m. is the reported cause. The power outage is in the area of Ninth and Morris streets to Western Avenue.
At WestSide, classes will start at 10:20 a.m. Students who ride the bus will be transported to Wenatchee High School until power is restored, said Wenatchee School District Communications Director Diana Haglund.
At WVC, morning classes are canceled at Knights Hall, Sexton, CWU building, Van Tassell, Environmental Systems and Refrigeration Technology (HVAC), Industrial Technology, Batjer, Brown Library and Wells.
The following buildings are open and running regularly scheduled classes: Music and Art Center, Wenatchi Hall, Eller-Fox, Smith Gym, Student Rec Center, Sage Hills.
This story will be updated.