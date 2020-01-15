Updated, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday:
WATERVILLE — The Douglas County PUD has restored service to around 1,100 customers on the Waterville Plateau who were without power during frigid temperatures Wednesday.
The outage was caused by a downed power line than connects the Orondo substation to the Waterville substation, PUD spokeswoman Meaghan Vibbert said.
Power was restored to the final customers around 4:15 p.m., she said. The outage was first reported at 10:15 a.m.
————
WATERVILLE — The Douglas County PUD expects to begin slowly restoring power to customers on the Waterville Plateau.
"Fingers crossed that we have an alternate power supply for the area," the PUD tweeted at 1:08 p.m.
The cause of the outage was a downed powerline, the PUD said.
Fixing the line will take a few hours. Once it's fixed, there will be another brief outage for the area while crews switch back to the original power source, the PUD said.
WATERVILLE — Power is out for 1,100 Douglas County PUD customers on the Waterville Plateau.
The PUD said the power went out about 10:15 a.m. and there is no estimated time when power will be restored.
Crews have not determined a cause for the outage as of 11:30 a.m., according to the PUD.