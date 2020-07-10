Update, 3:50 p.m.: The warning will be in effect from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday.
WENATCHEE — A fire weather watch has been issued for Saturday in the Wenatchee Valley and Columbia Basin.
The National Weather Service in Spokane is forecasting warm, dry conditions with gusty winds Saturday afternoon and evening. The affected zones are the Northern Columbia Basin, Central and South Central Cascade Valleys.
The Weather Service warning covers 13 counties, including Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s, with humidity levels between 10-20%, according to NWS. Winds should pick up in the afternoon and evening with gusts of 30-40 mph.
“The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will bring the potential for rapid fire growth through fine fuels and dry grasses,” NWS said in an advisory.