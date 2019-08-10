Sgt. Kent Sisson with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office checks on residences along Boodry Street in South Wenatchee on Saturday. Around 10 homes were evacuated and three are likely uninhabitable, he said.
Natalie Newman, manager of a mobile-home park on Boodry Street, checks on resident Maricela Cuevas and her family during a flood Saturday. Around 10 residences on the street were evacuated, authorities said.
Natalie Newman, manager of a mobile-home park on Boodry Street, greets a passing car while surveying the damage to her community during a flood Saturday. Around 10 residences on the street were evacuated, authorities said.
Sgt. Kent Sisson with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office checks on residences along Boodry Street in South Wenatchee on Saturday. Around 10 homes were evacuated and three are likely uninhabitable, he said.
Natalie Newman, manager of a mobile-home park on Boodry Street, greets a passing car while surveying the damage to her community during a flood Saturday. Around 10 residences on the street were evacuated, authorities said.
At least three residences along Boodry Street are uninhabitable after heavy rains led to flash floods and rock slides, said Kent Sisson, Chelan County Sheriff's Office sergeant.
The sheriff's office evacuated 10 residences on the west end of Boodry Street, but no one was hurt, he said. Residents were able to hear the storm and water coming before it impacted the homes.
“They could hear rock and water coming, that gave them enough time to get out,” Sisson said.
Boodry Street is washed out because of the flood and debris is piled up against the side of homes, according to a Wenatchee World reporter on scene. Rocks the size of fists came down from the hillside above.
The American Red Cross organization was called to assist with temporary housing, but it appears everyone has a place to stay at this time, Sisson said.
————
UPDATED 5:45 p.m.: Residents at the top part of Boodry Street are being evacuated due to the flooding, according to RiverCom dispatch.
5:15 p.m.: Residents of Chelan and Douglas counties received flash flood warnings as heavy rainstorms pounded the region.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Several streets in downtown Wenatchee became flooded and storm drains struggled to keep up with heavy rainfalls at 5 p.m. this afternoon. Residents should avoid Squilchuck Road, Boodry, Mission and Cashmere streets at this time due to the flooding, according to RiverCom dispatch.
Natalie Newman, manager of a mobile-home park on Boodry Street, checks on resident Maricela Cuevas and her family during a flood Saturday. Around 10 residences on the street were evacuated, authorities said.
Natalie Newman, manager of a mobile-home park on Boodry Street, greets a passing car while surveying the damage to her community during a flood Saturday. Around 10 residences on the street were evacuated, authorities said.
Sgt. Kent Sisson with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office checks on residences along Boodry Street in South Wenatchee on Saturday. Around 10 homes were evacuated and three are likely uninhabitable, he said.
Natalie Newman, manager of a mobile-home park on Boodry Street, checks on resident Maricela Cuevas and her family during a flood Saturday. Around 10 residences on the street were evacuated, authorities said.
Natalie Newman, manager of a mobile-home park on Boodry Street, greets a passing car while surveying the damage to her community during a flood Saturday. Around 10 residences on the street were evacuated, authorities said.
Sgt. Kent Sisson with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office checks on residences along Boodry Street in South Wenatchee on Saturday. Around 10 homes were evacuated and three are likely uninhabitable, he said.
Tony Buhr has been a professional reporter for almost seven years. He worked for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin as a cops and courts reporter. The Ellensburg Daily Records as a cops and courts, breaking news, agriculture and water reporter.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.