Update, 7:10 p.m. Wednesday: Expect to see a haze across North Central Washington for several days.
Smoke from wildfires such as Cold Springs in Okanogan County, Pearl Hill in Douglas County and Apple Acres in Chelan County have led to poor air quality throughout the region.
As of this morning, air quality was hazardous in Omak, very unhealthy in Chelan, and unhealthy in Wenatchee and Quincy, according to the Washington Smoke Blog. In Leavenworth it was unhealthy for sensitive groups, and in Twisp and Winthrop it was moderate.
Ranil Dhammapala, the state Department of Ecology’s lead atmospheric scientist and smoke forecaster, said winds would likely not be as strong today.
“They’re going to start dying down, but that’s going to mean that the smoke’s just going to pool, collect and not dissipate,” he said. “I’m expecting the Omak/Chelan area to be unhealthy, if not worse, for the next at least two days. ... It’s not a pretty picture that I have to paint for you, unfortunately. You’re pretty close to some of the big fires, and we’re not seeing a strong push of marine air coming in to flush out the state or anything like that, at least not through the early part of the weekend.”
Fires in Oregon, south of Portland, may bring smoke to Western Washington, Dhammapala said, but he didn’t see that as a major concern for the eastern side of the state.
“But there are so many other fires in the area that if you don’t get hit by one, you get hit by another,” he said.
Dhammapala recommends staying indoors in a room with clean air. High-efficiency particulate air filters are ideal.
People who must go outside should wear masks, he said. However, N95 masks, which offer good smoke filtration, are in short supply due to COVID-19.
“I’m not seeing a huge improvement over the next four, five days,” he said. “It just depends on how much control the firefighters can gain, but we certainly can do our part to prevent the occurrence of new fires.”
For updates, visit wasmoke.blogspot.com.
---------
Update, 8:45 a.m. Wednesday: Chelan's air quality is now listed as very unhealthy, according to the Washington Smoke Blog.
---------
Update, 7:20 a.m. Wednesday: Air quality is at unhealthy levels in Chelan and Quincy.
In Leavenworth, it's unhealthy for sensitive groups, and in Twisp and Winthrop, it's moderate.
---------
Update, 9:45 a.m. Tuesday: Chelan and Quincy air quality is now deemed unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Omak's air quality is now hazardous.
---------
Update, 6:45 a.m. Tuesday: Air quality has reached unhealthy levels in Wenatchee and Leavenworth, according to the Washington Smoke Blog.
Twisp and Winthrop are also experiencing unhealthy air quality, the blog reports. Chelan and Quincy have moderate air quality levels.
Current air quality in Wenatchee
---------
NCW — Wildfire smoke has caused unhealthy air quality in Chelan, according to readings from the Washington Smoke Blog.
Wenatchee and Omak are experiencing moderate air quality, the blog’s map shows.
Smoke can cause serious health problems, especially for children, those older than 65, people who are pregnant, and those with heart and lung diseases or respiratory illnesses.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District recommends limiting time outdoors and improving air quality inside your home by:
- Keeping windows and doors closed.
- Setting the air conditioner to recirculate.
- Not vacuuming, using candles or smoking.
- Using a portable air cleaner with a high-efficiency particulate air filter.