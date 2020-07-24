Updated, 9 p.m. Friday:
MALAGA — Red Cross sheltering is available for residents evacuated from the Colockum Fire.
However, because of COVID-19 precautions, Red Cross workers can't set up a shelter and wait for residents in need, said Sgt. Kent Sisson with Chelan County Emergency Management. Instead, evacuees must call ahead and coordinate with a Red Cross worker. The local Red Cross can be reached at 670-5331.
To qualify for Red Cross sheltering, evacuees must be residents of areas under Level 3 or 2 notices, Sisson said.
Evacuation levels have not changed in several hours: Residents of Kingsbury Road, Colockum Road and Jumpoff Road are under Level 3 notices — get out now. Tarpiscan Road residents were issued Level 2 notices — be ready to leave — about 6 p.m. All homes south and east of the intersection of Colockum and Tarpiscan are under a Level 1 notice — be aware.
The Colockum Fire was first reported at 2:06 p.m. on Kingsbury Road south of Malaga. When he spoke with The World at 8:35 p.m. Friday, Sisson estimated the fire at 600 acres and said it had jumped Colockum Road and appeared to be spreading to the southeast. Winds seemed to be calming down, too, he said.
Sisson added that dozers are building fire lines, though there's much work to do, and that he expects aircraft working the fire to leave the fire once night falls. Six aircraft were dumping water and retardant on the fire with guidance from two spotter aircraft, according to the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center.
MALAGA — State firefighting crews have been approved to fight a wind-driven brush fire burning outside Malaga, according to the state Fire Marshal's Office.
Roughly 50 to 60 local firefighters are on the ground, said Kay McKellar, Chelan County Fire District 1 spokeswoman about 7:15 p.m. Friday. The fire is expected to last through the night and the state crews are needed to relieve the local crews in the morning, she said.
The Fire Protection Bureau has ordered four wildland task forces to the scene and the fire will be managed by a Type 3 Incident Management Team, according to a news release from the fire marshal's office.
In the air are an Air Attack plane, which monitors the operation from above, two helicopters and two Fire Boss planes making water drops, two air tankers dropping fire retardant and a lead plane helping to guide the air tankers, said Josh Gibbs with the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center, or CWICC.
Now called the Colockum Fire, the blaze is has burned at least 250 acres and is still growing, according to Chelan County Emergency Management. CWICC estimates the fire at 300 acres, though Gibbs when interviewed at 7:40 p.m., cautioned that the estimate could be outdated.
The fire started about 2:06 p.m. on Kingsbury Road. The cause is still under investigation. Residents of Kingsbury Road, Colockum Road and Jumpoff Road are under Level 3 notices — get out now. Tarpiscan Road residents were issued Level 2 notices — be ready to leave — about 6 p.m.
All homes south and east of the intersection of Colockum and Tarpiscan are under a Level 1 notice — be aware.
Winds were forecast in the Colockum area to blow 10 to 18 mph Friday evening with gusts reaching 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Power is out in the Malaga area due to the fire, according to the Chelan PUD.
MALAGA — Residents of Jumpoff Road in Malaga have been added to the list of areas under Level 3 evacuation — get out now.
The fire is now estimated at 200 acres and is threatening 60 homes, said Kay McKellar, Chelan County Fire District 1 spokeswoman at 4:45 p.m. It began on Kingsbury Road about 2 p.m. and, due to high winds, is spotting across Colockum Road.
Kingsbury Road and Colockum Road are also under Level 3 notices. Tarpiscan Road residents were issued Level 2 notices — be ready to leave — about 6 p.m.
Power is out in the Malaga area due to the fire, according to the Chelan PUD.
MALAGA — About 60 homes south of Malaga are now under Level 3 evacuation notices — get out now.
The notice applies to all homes on Colockum Road south of Tarpiscan Road, said Sgt. Kent Sission, Chelan County Emergency Management. This includes Kingsbury Road where the fire was first reported at 2:06 p.m.
Tarpiscan Road and Jumpoff Road are under Level 1 notices — be aware, said Kay McKellar, Chelan County Fire District 1 spokeswoman. She added that Tarpiscan Road and Colockum Road are closed.
The fire is estimated at roughly 60 acres and winds are high, McKellar said. Winds in the area are around 20 mph with gusts up to 32 mph, according to the National Weather Service. At least two helicopters are on scene.
Officials ordered a third-alarm response at 3:35 p.m., McKellar said.
MALAGA — Level 2 evacuation notices — be ready to leave — were expanded at a Malaga brush fire to include Colockum Road.
The fire is estimated at 60 acres and is burning in high winds in the area of Kingsbury Road south of Malaga, said Kay McKellar, Chelan County Fire District 1 spokeswoman.
Kingsbury Road is also under a Level 2 notice. Tarpiscan Road and Jumpoff Road are under Level 1 notices — be aware, McKellar said. She added that Tarpiscan Road and Colockum Road are closed.
The fire was reported at 2:06 p.m. Officials ordered a third-alarm response at 3:35 p.m., McKellar said. At least two helicopters are on scene alongside ground crews.
Winds in the area are around 20 mph with gusts up to 32 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
MALAGA — Crews are responding to brush fire south of Malaga.
The fire is burning in the area of Kingsbury Road and Colockum Road, said Kay McKellar, spokeswoman for Chelan County Fire District 1.
Level 2 evacuation notices — be ready to leave — were issued to residents of Kingsbury Road and Level 1 notices — be aware — were issued to residents in the area of Colockum and Tarpiscan roads, said Sgt. Kent Sission, Chelan County Emergency Management.
Officials have requested air support due to increasing winds, McKellar said. Winds in the area are around 20 mph with gusts up to 32 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Crews from Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 are on scene.
McKellar said the fire was reported at 2:06 p.m. by someone who saw smoke from two miles away.