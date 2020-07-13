If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Updated, 6:20 p.m. Monday:
WENATCHEE — The Sunset Fire in Sunnyslope has been contained.
The fire that began about noon Monday in the area of Sunset Drive and Easy Street grew to about 130-140 acres, said Chief Brian Brett, Chelan County Fire District 1.
Crews are working to dig a fire line around the fire and will monitor the fire overnight. They'll mop up Tuesday morning.
An order for state resources and a Type 3 incident management was canceled.
The cause of the fire is unclear and under investigation. Brett said it began near Valentine Lane, which is separated from the Sunset Drive neighborhood by an irrigation canal.
No structures were damaged and no one was injured. The fire burned only grass and sage. Earlier reports from officials estimated the fire at 150 acres.
At one point there were eight aircraft fighting the fire alongside roughly 100 firefighters. As of 5:30 p.m., there was one helicopter staged nearby.
The fire was elevated to a third-alarm response less than 45 minutes after it was first reported. Of the fire operation, Brett said it was an “excellent response and collaborative working relationship with all state and federal cooperators.”
_________
WENATCHEE — All Level 2 evacuation notices issued in response to the Sunset Fire in Sunnyslope have been lowered.
"Be ready to leave" notices were given to homes shortly after 12:30 p.m. on American Fruit Road to the 2100 block of Easy Street at Lower Monitor Road. At 4:15 p.m., Chelan County Emergency Management lowered the urgency to Level 1 — be aware.
_____
WENATCHEE — The brush fire burning in Sunnyslope is now estimated at 150 acres and growing.
The fire was reported at noon Monday in the area of Sunset Drive off Easy Street. The Sunset Fire, as it's been named, is spreading to the east toward the Eaglerock Drive subdivision and to the west toward Monitor, said Chief Brian Brett with Chelan County Fire District 1.
Crews are working to hold the fire at Warm Springs Canyon. If the fire spreads east past the canyon it could potentially threaten 261 homes in the subdivision, Brett said.
As of 2:10 p.m. there were eight aircraft on scene and four more en route, according to the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center in East Wenatchee.
Level 2 notices — be ready to leave — have been issued to homes on American Fruit Road to the 2100 block of Easy Street, said Sgt. Kent Sisson with Chelan County Emergency Management. Homes nearby in the area of Eaglerock Drive are under Level 1 notices — be aware.
No structures have been damaged, but the fire was within 50 feet of some homes, Brett said when he was interviewed at 2:30 p.m.
Brett has asked for state mobilization resources, to include a structure protection task force, wildland task force and a Type 3 incident management team that would arrive Tuesday morning. He expects crews to be on the fire into the night.
The state Fire Marshal's Office said it approved the request for resources in a tweet at 3:08 p.m.
_________
WENATCHEE — More evacuation notices have been issued for homes near a Sunnyslope brush fire.
Level 2 notices — be ready to leave — were issued to homes on American Fruit Road to the 2100 block of Easy Street, said Sgt. Kent Sisson with Chelan County Emergency Management. Homes nearby in the area of Eaglerock Drive are under Level 1 notices — be aware.
The fire is burning on a slope in the area of Sunset Drive off Easy Street.
Officials called for third-alarm resources at 12:42 p.m., said Kay McKellar, spokeswoman for Chelan County Fire District 1.
District 1 Chief Brian Brett said he placed a large order for resources to help fight the fire. Sisson said at 12:50 p.m. there were two helicopters on scene. By 2:10 p.m. there were eight aircraft on scene with four more en route, according to the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center in East Wenatchee.
Sisson said there's an irrigation canal separating a nearby mobile home park from the fire and that the fire hasn't spread past the canal.
WENATCHEE — A Level 1 evacuation notice — be aware — was issued at 12:32 p.m. to residents of a nearby mobile home park on Sunset Drive.
The notice said the fire was blocked by an irrigation canal, but that could change as the fire burns toward the park.
Chelan County Public Works closed Easy Street from Iroquois Lane to American Fruit Road.
The fire is estimated at 150 acres, according to the CWICC.
_________
WENATCHEE — Crews are responding to a brush fire in Sunnyslope.
The fire was reported at noon Monday in the area of Easy Street and Sunset Drive.
A second alarm was toned for additional firefighters at 12:13 p.m.
