Update, 8:45 a.m. Wednesday: Chelan's air quality is now listed as very unhealthy, according to the Washington Smoke Blog.
---------
Update, 7:20 a.m. Wednesday: Air quality is at unhealthy levels in Chelan and Quincy.
In Leavenworth, it's unhealthy for sensitive groups, and in Twisp and Winthrop, it's moderate.
---------
Update, 9:45 a.m. Tuesday: Chelan and Quincy air quality is now deemed unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Omak's air quality is now hazardous.
---------
Update, 6:45 a.m. Tuesday: Air quality has reached unhealthy levels in Wenatchee and Leavenworth, according to the Washington Smoke Blog.
Twisp and Winthrop are also experiencing unhealthy air quality, the blog reports. Chelan and Quincy have moderate air quality levels.
Current air quality in Wenatchee
---------
NCW — Wildfire smoke has caused unhealthy air quality in Chelan, according to readings from the Washington Smoke Blog.
Wenatchee and Omak are experiencing moderate air quality, the blog’s map shows.
Smoke can cause serious health problems, especially for children, those older than 65, people who are pregnant, and those with heart and lung diseases or respiratory illnesses.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District recommends limiting time outdoors and improving air quality inside your home by:
- Keeping windows and doors closed.
- Setting the air conditioner to recirculate.
- Not vacuuming, using candles or smoking.
- Using a portable air cleaner with a high-efficiency particulate air filter.