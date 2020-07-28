Update, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
WATERVILLE — A brush fire burned more than 1,000 acres Tuesday east of Waterville.
The fire was reported at 9:23 a.m. near Highway 2, milepost 151 and prompted Level 3 evacuations — get out now — for residents of 1275 Road 2 NW, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials called for third-alarm resources to assist local fire firefighters, said Undersheriff Tyler Caille with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Crews contained the fire about 5 p.m. after it burned roughly 1,000 to 1,500 acres of grass, sage and wheat, Caille said.
Caille said he wasn’t aware of any damaged structures, though a combine harvester was destroyed.
Evacuation levels have been lifted, he said.
Road closures are in place on Road 2 NW from Highway to Road K NW and on Road 3 NW from Road O to Road K NW.