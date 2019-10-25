Updated, 8:15 p.m. Friday:

LEAVENWORTH — How hard does the wind need to blow to knock down trees in Leavenworth? Forty-five miles per hour plus will do it.

And that wasn't even the highest in Chelan County. Data released Friday night by the National Weather Service in Spokane shows winds reached a peak speed of 46 mph in Leavenworth where several trees were knocked into homes and a falling branch injured three people.

But three miles northwest of Leavenworth winds gusted up to 67 mph. Oroville registered the top number with 74 mph.

Elsewhere in North Central Washington: Entiat (61 mph); Chelan (55 mph) and Wenatchee (45 mph).

The National Weather Service at 3:38 p.m. issued its second wind-related advisory of the day for NCW residents.

The updated message advises of northwest 20-30 mph winds with gusts of 45-55 mph. It includes most of NCW, including the Wenatchee Valley, Leavenworth, Chelan and the Waterville Plateau.

Power is out for 500 Chelan County PUD customers in Leavenworth due to a fallen tree on a powerline. Another 80 are without power along the south shore of Lake Chelan in the area of the Lake Chelan Yacht Club.

LEAVENWORTH — Power is out for 500 Chelan County PUD customers near downtown Leavenworth after a tree fell through a power line.

The outage was reported at 1:52 p.m. Friday by the PUD.

Hazardous wind conditions are forecasted through the afternoon with sustained winds of 16-20 mph and gusts as high as 32 mph.