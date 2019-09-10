UPDATED 11:16 a.m.:
CHELAN — A bypass road along Lakeshore Road is now open for traffic.
An eight-foot deep mudslide of rock and debris poured down from Slide Ridge this morning blocking the road and the bypass lane, according to a Chelan County news release. The bypass road may be closed for short periods of time to allow water and debris to go over the roadway, so drivers should expect delays. South Lakeshore Road will be closed today and tomorrow as crews remove debris.
Flaggers will be at the bypass road, directing traffic, through the night, according to the news release and closures may change depending on the weather.
8:30 a.m.:
CHELAN — South Lakeshore Road is closed this morning due to a landslide that is blocking the road.
County crews are working to clear 8-feet deep of mud, rock and debris from the road near Slide Ridge so a bypass can be created, according to a Chelan County news release. The hope is to have the road back open by noon today.
Crews are also continuing to work on cleaning up a landslide on the Entiat River Road that occurred over the weekend between mileposts 11 and 15, according to the news release. Drivers should except one-lane, flagger-controlled traffic in that area.
The pre-level paving work the county had planned in Wenatchee today is postponed, according to the news release.