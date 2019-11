Update: Results from Chelan and Douglas counties' second vote count conducted Friday are available below.

The final results will be certified on Nov. 26 for the two counties.

Results from the August primary election are available here.

For articles on these local race results, click here.

Chelan County

(Click here to see a PDF of results from Tuesday's first vote count)

Douglas County

(Click here to see a PDF of results from Tuesday's first vote count)