Updated, 10:35 p.m. Monday:
NCW — Chelan County Emergency Management reported at 10:35 p.m. that Verizon Wireless service appears to have been restored in Chelan and Douglas counties.
--------
NCW — Verizon Wireless phone services are reported to be down statewide.
The outage appears to be affecting 911 calls in Chelan and Douglas counties, according to Chelan County Emergency Management.
Emergency Management reported the outage about 9 p.m. Monday.
There is no estimated time of restoration.
The outage is statewide, according to downdetector.com, a site that monitors phone service.
KHQ.com reported that Verizon spokesperson, Heidi Flato said the outage centered in Spokane.
"A fiber issue is causing a service interruption in the Spokane area," Flato said. "Our engineers are aware of this issue and are working with the fiber provider, Zayo, to resolve this issue quickly."