WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District is asking parents and community members to assist in clearing snow away at schools across the Wenatchee School District.
The school district's custodial and maintenance staff have been continuously working but a lot more snow is left to clear, said Diana Haglund, Wenatchee School District Communications Director, in a news release.
Parking lots, entryways and a lot of the surrounding sidewalks and crosswalks around the school still have a lot of snow that needs to be cleared away, Haglund said.
Volunteers should bring shovels and arrive at Wenatchee schools at 10 a.m. on Sunday. All Wenatchee schools with the exception of Foothills Middle School need shoveling support.
Other community members who live near schools are also asked to remove snow from sidewalks and crosswalks near their homes to help students who walk have a safe path to school.
The district is asking that volunteers do not not bring snow blowers or plows due to liability reasons, according to Haglund.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.