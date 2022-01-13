WENATCHEE — Waste Management is working with the city to resume regular service and collect materials missed during the recent storm.
“For WM to provide service, carts (trash containers) must be accessible,” WM's Tyler Mackay said, via a news release. “There are some customers in unique situations where they cannot get to their carts or carts are in alleyways that are not accessible at this time. We ask that residents do what they can to safely place carts out on their regular collection day. Ask a neighbor for help if needed.”
Mackay encourages residents to look at the Waste Management website, wmnorthwest.com, for information during and after storm events. He advises to scroll down to find your community, then click on Service Alerts.
He also recommends residents pull the trash containers back as soon as possible to avoid congestion and safety issues. This is especially important in densely populated areas or where there is still a lot of snow.
Trash runs may have been missed due to the storm. The company has guidelines for those instances.
“Standard procedure here in the valley is that if your cart is missed due to a weather event, you may set out twice as much the next week,” he said. “It’s important to keep recyclables dry so materials can be made into new products. If paper and cardboard get wet, the material cannot be recycled. Also, please don’t put extra recycling in plastic bags. Plastic bags are not acceptable in the curbside recycling program.”
