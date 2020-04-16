Updated, 10 p.m. Thursday:
WATERVILLE — Fire crews are fighting an active structure fire in downtown Waterville where a building is fully engulfed in flames.
The building, Kopey's Garage, is located at 116 West Locust St., according to Trooper John Bryant with Washington State Patrol. Highway 2 is closed in the area as crews fight the fire.
The fire was reported at 7:08 p.m. The building once housed an auto dealership, said Undersheriff Tyler Caille.
As of 8:35 p.m., crews were continuing to douse the fire with water, he said. He added there have been no reports of injuries. The cause is unknown.
Fire crews from at least five fire departments in Douglas and Chelan counties are on scene, along with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol, Waterville Ambulance and Ballard Ambulance.
The building was constructed in 1900 and is owned by Waterville residents Ray and Judith Kope, according to the Douglas County Assessor's website.
Video of Structure fire at 1116 Locust St in Waterville. (Courtesy if Trooper Weber). pic.twitter.com/N2xQHiKXm0— Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) April 17, 2020