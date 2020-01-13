WATERVILLE — The National Weather Service is advising that near-zero temperatures combined with moderate winds could create dangerous wind chills on the Waterville Plateau.
The Weather Service has a wind chill advisory calling for double-digit windchills in effect for Waterville, Mansfield and Badger Mountain Road from 11 p.m. Monday night to noon Tuesday.
“The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes,” read part of the advisory. People are advised to use caution while traveling outdoors and wear appropriate clothing.
Waterville could see a low of 3 degrees overnight Monday with 7 to 11 mph winds, according to the Weather Service. Wind chills could drop to -8 degrees overnight.
The single-digit temperatures and negative wind chills could continue through Tuesday and into Wednesday.
Waterville also has a 20% chance of snow Monday and Wednesday, increasing to a 50% chance on Thursday, according to the Weather Service.
