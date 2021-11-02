WENATCHEE — The contentious Wenatchee School Board races produced razor-thin results Tuesday:
- Position 4 incumbent Michele Sandberg trailed challenger Katherine Thomas by 16 votes, 4,746 to 4,730.
- Position 5 incumbent Julie Norton was behind challenger Miranda Skalisky. Skalisky had 4,808 votes to 4,703 for Norton.
- Position 2 incumbent Maria Iñiguez was leading Matt Van Bogart 4,986 votes to 4,608 votes. She has 51% of the vote and Van Bogart 47%.
Turnout in Chelan County was 35%.
The Wenatchee School Board race was one of the most contentious in recent memory, due to the pandemic and the impact on schools.
The incumbents on the school board were impacted by yelling at a school board meeting. The meeting was actually adjourned and reconvened online due to the crowd refusing to wear masks per state regulations.
Later, school board members were threatened online, causing more issues. Some of challengers have been vocal with concerns regarding students wearing masks in school.
Position 5 incumbent Julie Norton, who was appointed in January 2020, said she is running to retain her position to ensure parent voices are better represented in District planning and decision making. Position 5 challenger Miranda Skalisky said after watching the ripple effects of this past year, she was left with the realization that students and educators were not given the true voice they deserved.
Skalisky said she was very pleased with results so far.
"It was so close and now we have to wait until Friday," Skalisky said. "The hard work is paying off. I am super thankful for all the volunteers and everyone else help support this campaign."
Norton received 45% of the vote in the primary and Skalisky 30%. Arlette Lopez-Rodriguez was third with 23.63% of the vote.
Skalisky was surprised to make up so much ground.
"It was a lot of hard work these past three months which kept me very busy. I was knocking on doors and calling people. I’ve been going hard for the past three months," Skalisky said. "I am so thankful the voters pull through for me. I’m very excited right now I’m trying hard not to cry."
Norton said the vote was a little disappointing even though there are a lot of votes left to count. She said the result surprised her, based on experience versus qualifications.
"It doesn’t surprise me and in some ways if you considered more of a conservative vote versus a less conservative vote," Norton said. "In my race, I would have considered both Arlette and Miranda to be less conservative. If you add their numbers, it puts me behind."
Norton is hoping more votes for her come in Friday just like the primary.
"We know there were a lot of people that weren’t really voting issues and just wanted to get incumbents out. That didn’t serve me very well," Norton said. "We know private interests put a lot of money into other races. We’ll see what happens."
Position 2 challenger Matt Van Bogart said, prior to election night, over the last 18 months it feels like an imbalance has come to Wenatchee School District where the majority of the board and the superintendent have lost both the connection and the trust of the community.
Position 2 incumbent Maria Iñiguez, who was appointed in January 2020, said previously that 53% of students identify as Latinx and so she is uniquely situated to understand the challenges that many students are facing.
Iñiguez said she was overjoyed with the results.
"We are in a really good place. Hard work has paid off. We’re hoping the numbers hold still until Friday" when more votes will be counted, Iñiguez said. "I was expecting a close race but I wasn’t surprised. I’m glad I am on top."
Iñiguez thinks the voters understand the need for representation in a very diverse district and the need for equitable services to serve all of the students
Position 4 incumbent Michele Sandberg said she wants to continue the work she began in 2017 for students and community while Position 4 challenger Katherine Thomas said she is excited to bring the public back to the public schools and to work for the parents and the students of Wenatchee.
Thomas said the race is essentially tied.
"It is still very close so it’s a wait-and-see until Friday," Thomas said. "I really felt like it was going to be lopsided one way or the other. I didn’t expect it to be this tight. I am a novice at this whole thing."