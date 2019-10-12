WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee woman was injured in a two-car collision Friday afternoon at the intersection of Westwood Avenue and Miller Street.
The collision occurred at about 3 p.m. and involved a 22-year-old woman driving a 2003 Nissan Altima and a 24-year-old Wenatchee man driving a 2011 Volkswagen CC, Wenatchee Sgt. Ryan Weatherman said.
The woman was attempting to turn left from Westwood Avenue onto Miller Street when she collided with the Volkswagen that was headed southbound on Miller Street, Weatherman said.
The front driver side of the Altima struck the front passenger side of the Volkswagen, he said. The woman was found at fault and cited for failing to yield the right of way.
The woman was transported from the scene via ambulance to Central Washington Hospital, Weatherman said.
The 24-year-old man and his passenger, a 23-year-old East Wenatchee man, were transported by a police officer to the hospital for aches and stiffness, he said.