White River Road near Lake Wenatchee closed Tuesday afternoon after a flash flood. Mud and debris span about 50 yards of the road. Chelan County road crews are working on clearing the debris, hoping to have the road reopened sometime Wednesday.
PLAIN — Chelan County road crews have been working Wednesday morning to clear debris and mud from White River Road after a flash flood forced the road's closure.
White River Road near Lake Wenatchee was closed at milepost 4.25 due to mud and debris spanning about 50 yards of the road, according to a Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook post.
The road was closed overnight with crews returning to work early Wednesday morning to remove mud and debris.
Road crews are using two loaders and a backhoe to remove debris from multiple locations between mileposts 3.8 and 5.9, said Jill FitzSimmons, Chelan County spokesperson, in an email.
The debris is wet and muddy, making it more difficult to remove, FitzSimmons said. The goal is to return the road back to two lanes as soon as possible.
Road crews hope to have the road re-opened by end of work day Wednesday. And crews will be working on the road Wednesday and Thursday and into the near future to clear out ditches and make any repairs to damaged they find, FitzSimmons said.
