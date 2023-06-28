White River Road closure

White River Road near Lake Wenatchee closed Tuesday afternoon after a flash flood. Mud and debris span about 50 yards of the road. Chelan County road crews are working on clearing the debris, hoping to have the road reopened sometime Wednesday.

 Provided photo/Chelan County Emergency Management

PLAIN — Chelan County road crews have been working Wednesday morning to clear debris and mud from White River Road after a flash flood forced the road's closure.

White River Road near Lake Wenatchee was closed at milepost 4.25 due to mud and debris spanning about 50 yards of the road, according to a Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook post.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

