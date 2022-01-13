LAKE WENATCHEE — White River Road near Lake Wenatchee has been closed due to avalanche conditions.
White River Road had two snow slides yesterday. Chelan County crews got one cleaned up yesterday and the other they are working on now near the 5.5 mile marker, said Chelan County Public Information Officer Jill FitzSimmons.
The road is only open to local traffic.
“We have reached out to residents above the current slide, including the White Pine Lodge, and they assured us they are doing well,” FitzSimmons said via email.
Those who don't live on the road or have business there, are asked to stay off the roadway until it is reopened to the public. Emergency services, utility providers and delivery services also have access.
The road had been opened to one lane because of the amount of snow in that area, she said.
“Public Works made the decision this (Thursday) morning to close the road to the public until it can be opened to two lanes and slide conditions no longer exist,” FitzSimmons said. “We will continue to work on removing and pushing snow there to get the road open to two lanes. However, I don’t have an estimated time for re-opening.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.