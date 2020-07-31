PLAIN — A 30- to 40-acre fire is burning in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest roughly 14 miles north of Plain.
The fire was reported at 8:23 a.m. Friday in the Chikamin Ridge, said Robin DeMario, spokeswoman with the U.S. Forest Service. The cause is unclear.
It’s burning in trees on steep, difficult terrain. A fire engine and a helicopter are on scene, but officials have requested help from a Type 3 incident management team, she said.
No structures have been damaged, though there are a couple trailheads in the area that could be impacted, DeMario said.