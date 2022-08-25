PLAIN — Evacuation levels were reduced Wednesday for homes near the White River and Irving Peak fires.
Sears Creek Road was reduced from Level 3 — leave now — to Level 2 — be prepared to leave; White River Road was reduced from Level 2 to Level 1 — be aware; Little Wenatchee Road remains at Level 1.
Forest Service roads in the area remain closed.
Warm, dry and windy weather is forecasted, but “We’re not anticipating massive fire growth,” said Rachel Lipsky, spokeswoman for Northwest Team 7.
The fires were caused by lightning Aug. 11 about 15 miles northwest of Plain and have burned 2,276 acres. The Irving Peak Fire is estimated at 1,306 acres and the White River Fire is estimated at 961 acres.
Lightning passed over the Lake Wenatchee area Wednesday and sparked three small fires, according to the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center. The largest is estimated at four acres.
Crews on Thursday will clear brush along Forest Service Road 6500 near the White River Fire and a smaller road system by Irving Peak, Lipsky said. They’ll also work to connect hand and dozer lines to the 6500 road system.
The Irving Peak Fire has spread east along Wenatchee Ridge toward the White River Fire and they’re separated by less than two miles. Lipsky said it’s not clear if the fires will merge.
She encouraged the public to exercise caution while using the area.
“With us not being all the way to the end of the season yet … we’re staying on top of things and hoping the public will be on top of things, as well,” Lipsky said.
