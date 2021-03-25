WENATCHEE — Strong and potentially damaging winds could hit Wenatchee starting Sunday, according to the National Weather Service office in Spokane.
Gusts could range anywhere between 45 and 65 mph, said Rocco Pelatti, a Spokane meteorologist at the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service has put out a hazardous weather outlook and is projecting the worst of the winds may last from Sunday into Monday. These winds might damage trees and cause power outages.
March is just one of those months where things are unsettled, said Pelatti. It is unusual to have this sort of significant wind storm in March, but it has happened before.
Winds might also pick up dust along recently worked fields, according to the weather outlook. The National Weather Service reported they are unsure of the exact timing of the winds as well as the speeds.