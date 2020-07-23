WENATCHEE — The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings for Thursday and Friday in anticipation of dry, windy conditions throughout North Central Washington increasing the risk of fires.
Wenatchee's Thursday warning, effective from 1-8 p.m., is for the Wenatchee Valley and the Columbia Basin areas, said National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Carter. The same red flag warning will also be in effect on Friday.
Winds will range from 10 to 20 miles an hour, he said.
In the Wenatchee area, winds will probably be closer to 20 miles an hour, with gusts in the 30s he said. That windy weather will have low relative humidity, down to 23-24% on Thursday. Friday is looking to be a little bit drier, ranging from 12-20% humidity.
The fire danger is particularly high in grass and light brush, Carter said, which can spread rapidly.
Moving into Sunday, temperatures will get a little bit cooler and calmer before they warm up again later in the week.
This is the time of year when the winds blow, particularly in the Wenatchee area, he said. “Everyone just needs to keep the sparks at bay.”
A full forecast and weather warnings can be found at weather.gov.