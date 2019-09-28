NCW — A cold storm system could bring snow, 45 mph wind gusts and wind chills around 20 degrees to parts of NCW this weekend.
The storm prompted the National Weather Service in Spokane to issue a winter weather advisory at 2:42 p.m. Saturday. It's in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday until 11 a.m. Sunday.
Mountain areas could see "heavy snow" and lower areas could see 1 to 3 inches, according to the advisory.
"Backcountry recreationists and hunters should be prepared for cold and wet weather conditions and bring proper gear," read part of the advisory. "Travel across backcountry roads may be difficult to impossible."
The storm is expected to impact Central Washington, including Waterville, Mansfield, Badger Mountain Road, Wilbur, Cheney, Davenport and Rockford.
Waterville's forecast calls for 90% chance of precipitation and a low of 32 degrees on Sunday, according to the Weather Service.
This story will be updated as more information is available.