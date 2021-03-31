CASHMERE — Work is expected to begin this week on Hay Canyon Road as part of the West Cashmere Bridge project. Expect extra construction traffic through the year.
Traffic will be shifted around the work area as the road is torn up. Part of the project includes building a roundabout north of Vale Road.
The roundabout will handle anticipated increased traffic at the Highway 2/97 intersection when the new bridge is completed, according to a Chelan County Public Works news release.
Watch for updates on the project’s website: https://bit.ly/3sAi5a1