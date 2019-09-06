Sept. 06-- Sep. 6--A woman who was struck by a full-size pickup truck in east Vancouver on Thursday evening has died of her injuries. Police now are looking for the driver, who fled the scene.
The incident was reported to police at 8:51 p.m. Officers responded to a parking lot in the 500 block of Southeast Chkalov Drive, where they found a female victim lying on the ground. She was injured, but conscious and alert. However, she later died at a local hospital, police said Friday.
An investigation by the Vancouver Police Traffic Unit indicates she was struck by a dark-colored full-size truck, with silver wheels and a black canopy. The truck may have some white lettering on the passenger side, and should have damage to the front grill and/or bumper.
Anyone with information on the location of this vehicle or information about this incident is asked to call 911.