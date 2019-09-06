Sept. 06-- Sep. 6--A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run collision Thursday night in east Vancouver.
Fire, police and medical crews were dispatched at 8:51 p.m. to 516 S.E. Chkalov Dr. Vancouver police were dispatched for a reported hit-and-run.
The woman was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, Vancouver Fire spokesman Joe Spatz said.
An involved vehicle was not found when emergency crews arrived on scene, Spatz said. Vancouver police are investigating.
Additional information was not immediately available late Thursday.