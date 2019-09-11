TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ Several people were stabbed at a building materials business in Tallahassee Wednesday morning before a suspect, identified by police as an employee, was taken into custody.
The attack, at Dyke Industries on the northwest side of the city, left five people with multiple stab wounds. Tallahassee police said shortly before noon that all victims were taken to the hospital. Later they confirmed that there were no fatalities in the attack.
Police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Antwann Demetris Brown, an employee at Dyke for about 3 { months.
Shortly after clocking in at 8 a.m., Brown had a verbal dispute with co-workers or supervisors, according to interim Tallahassee police Chief Steven Outlaw. Outlaw said he didn't know what the dispute was about.
After being told to leave, Brown clocked out of work at 8:20 a.m., Outlaw said.
He did not leave the property, however, and at 8:33 a.m., employees called 911 reporting that Brown had stabbed several people.
Outlaw said Brown was armed with a "common pocket knife-size" blade, and that he appeared to be seeking out particular victims who were working on the factory lines.
Several employees fought back, arming themselves "with whatever they could," Outlaw said.
The employees subdued Brown, but by the time officers arrived, at 8:37 a.m., Brown was on foot outside the property.
Officers arrested him "almost immediately," Outlaw said.
He said Brown was cooperating with detectives.
The five victims were treated at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital: One patient is in serious condition, with two patients in fair condition and two patients in good condition, according to hospital spokeswoman Danielle Buchanan. Initial reports from the hospital had said six people were being treated before the count was lowered to five.
Police responded to the scene near the 2000 block on Maryland Circle at 8:37 a.m., where they found several stabbing victims and "provided immediate medical attention," according to a press release.
Marquitta Campbell, the wife of one of the victims, told the Tallahassee Democrat that her husband, Bobby Riggins Jr., had gone to Dyke Industries for a job interview when he was attacked.
She was on the phone with him as it happened, she told the paper: "The next thing I know, he said, 'Baby. I've been stabbed five times.'" She added that her husband was taken to the hospital with internal bleeding and that he called her to say he was going into surgery.
His mother-in-law, Tangela McGhee, told the Tampa Bay Times/Miami Herald that she learned about the stabbing from Campbell.
"All I could hear was 'stabbed five times' ... I went into a panic mode," said McGhee, who was at the emergency wing of Tallahassee Memorial on Wednesday morning. "It's overwhelming."
McGhee said Riggins is in good condition and is awake and talking.
Dyke Industries, a building business that produces doors, millwork, and windows, has 15 locations across the Southeast and Midwest, including Miami.
