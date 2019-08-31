FORT WORTH, Texas _ At least 21 people were shot Saturday in Midland and Odessa law enforcement authorities said. Five of the victims have died.
A male assailant was shot to death at Cinergy, a movie theater in Odessa, an Odessa police official said.
A 17-month-old who was shot in the face was among the victims, KWES-TV reported.
The suspect was a man in his mid-30s who was driving a vehicle that a law enforcement officer stopped before the shootings, police said.
Three law enforcement officers were among the victims, KOSA-TV reported, citing an account from an Odessa police spokesman.
Law enforcement authorities urged people to stay indoors while they searched for the suspect in a stolen United State Postal Service mail truck, Odessa police spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur said, according to the Odessa American.
