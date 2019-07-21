July 21-- Jul. 21--SELAH, Wash. -- With sixth-inning breakouts in both games, the Yakima Valley Peppers clinched a Junior Legion state berth with a pair of wins over the Hanford Flames on Saturday at Archer Stadium.
Ryker Fortier drove in two runs in the sixth inning to break a 4-4 tie in the first game and the Peppers went on to win 6-4.
That forced another game in the best-of-3 series and Yakima Valley scored three runs in the sixth en route to a 4-2 victory.
Alex Morford and Wyatt Berriman pitched complete games for the sweep.
The district finals will be held in Walla Walla on Sunday with the Peppers taking on the Walla Walla Bruins at 6 p.m. for the No. 3 and 4 seeds to state, which starts in Yakima next Saturday.
North champion West Valley will play South winner Kennewick for the district title at 3 p.m., and Hanford and Richland will play for the fifth and final state berth at noon.
Yakima Valley Peppers 6, Hanford Flames 4 (YV: Alex Morford CG, 7 IP, 3 ER; Ryker Fortier 1-3, 2 RBI; Wyatt Berriman 1-2, 2b, RBI; Conner Dailey RBI; Dean Pettyjohn 1-3, RBI; Matt Quincy 1-2, 2 runs).
Yakima Valley Peppers 4, Hanford Flames 2 (YV: Berriman CG, 5 K, 1 ER, 2-3; Quincy 2-3, RBI, 2 runs; Evan Anderson 1-3, run, RBI; Chase Ergeson RBI; Pettyjohn RBI).