July 13-- Jul. 13--BELLEVUE, Wash. -- After a four-run rally forced extra innings, the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak then succumbed to two-time reigning champion Boys of Summer 6-5 in eight innings on Friday at the Brandy Pugh Invitational.
Riley Seed drove in two runs and scored one and Dylan Bishop was 2 for 2 for Yakima Valley, which had its 13-game win streak snapped.
The Pak returned to the field in the evening for a makeup game from Thursday and lost 16-3 to the Kirkland Merchants.
Yakima Valley (1-2 tourney, 27-10 overall) will play Bellevue Toyota on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Game 1
Boys of Summer 120 002 01 -- 6 12 3
Yakima Valley 000 001 40 -- 5 7 2
Kirchoff, Curl (6), Archibald (7) and Allen; Froula, Poulson (7), Tolliver (8), Groth (8) and Bishop.
YV highlights: Riley Seed 1-3, run, 2 RBI; Dylan Bishop 2-2; Nate Gutierrez run, RBI; Carson Poulson 1-2, run.
Game 2
Kirkland 003 200 (11) -- 16 14 4
Yakima Valley 000 010 2 -- 3 8 2
Lundquist, Kauffman (7) and Thurman; Berriman, Hudson (7) and Bishop.
YV highlights: Brandon Bruner 2-4, run; Nate Gutierrez 2-3, RBI; Riley Seed 1-4, RBI; Hayden Groth 1-3, run.
FOOTBALL
East dominates All State
ELLENSBURG -- With the help of three players from Eisenhower, the East cruised to a 48-7 victory in Friday's Class 4A-3A East-West All State football game at Tomlinson Stadium.
Drew Reyes, William Yocom and Chance Ward represented the Cadets for the East, which led 21-7 at halftime and 41-7 after three quarters.