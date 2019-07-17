July 17-- Jul. 17--SELAH, Wash. -- With Dylan Bishop and Austin Tolliver going the distance in each game, the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak swept a hard-fought doubleheader against the Wenatchee Apple Packers on Tuesday at Archer Stadium.
Bishop and Tolliver had six strikeouts apiece as the Pak won 2-1 and 5-4 to push their Central Washington League record to 11-3. Yakima Valley will complete the series in Wenatchee on Wednesday.
Riley Seed had a hit and run scored in the opener and was 2 for 4 with a double, run and RBI in the nightcap for the Pak, which moved to 32-10 overall with a five-game win streak.
Game 1
Wenatchee 001 000 0 -- 1 6 0
Yakima Valley 020 000 x -- 2 3 2
Holaday and McGuire; Bishop and Tolliver.
YV highlights: Dylan Bishop CG, 6 K, 0 ER, 2 BB; Spencer Froula 1-2, RBI; Austin Tolliver RBI; Riley Seed 1-3, run; Jack Van De Brake 1-3, 2b.
Game 2
Wenatchee 101 020 0 -- 4 8 4
Yakima Valley 010 103 x -- 5 9 1
Spence, Gonzales (6) and McGuire; Tolliver and Bishop.
YV highlights: Austin Tolliver CG, 6 K, 3 ER, 3 BB; Riley Seed 2-4, 2b, run, RBI; Brandon Bruner 1-4, run, RBI; Brady Helgeson run, RBI; Nick Garretson 2-3, run; Justin Hudson 1-2, run, RBI.
JUNIOR LEGION
Tuesday's games
West Valley BC 14, Wenatchee 0 (WV: Blake Steiner 2 hits, 2b; Eli Grange 2 hits, 2 RBI; Derek Wolff 2 hits, 2b; Jayden Klebaum 2 hits, 2b; Adam Goodrich 2 hits; Connor Schlect 6 IP, 8 K, 2 hits).
West Valley BC 8, Wenatchee 5 (WV: Steiner 2 RBI; Wolff 2 RBI; Cody Wells 2 hits, 2b).
Othello 13, Yakima Valley Peppers 11 (YV: Dean Pettyjohn 3-4, 2b, 2 runs; Drew Benjamin 3-3, 2 RBI, 4 runs; Chase Ergeson 2-3, 4 RBI; Ryker Fortier 3-4, 2 RBI; Evan Anderson 2-4, 2b, RBI).
Yakima Valley Peppers 12, Othello 0 (YV: Pettyjohn 5 IP, CG, 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Wyatt Berriman 2-3, 2 RBI; Ergeson 1-3, 2 RBI; Fortier 2 RBI, 2 runs; Matt Quincy 2-3, 2b, RBI, 2 runs).
GOLF
Local trio wins district titles
RICHLAND -- John Kim, Morgan Baum and Pierson Kloster all won their respective age divisions, and two other area golfers also qualified for the state championships following the Washington Junior Golf Association District 4 Championships that concluded Tuesday at Columbia Point Golf Club.
Kim won the Boys Age 14-15 Division with a 36-hole score of 149. Jack Boutillier placed fifth in the division to also advance to state.
Baum and Kathryn Crimp tied for first in the Girls 16-18 Division, with Baum winning on the first playoff hole. Baum closed with a 2-under 70 on Tuesday to catch Crimp with both finishing at 149.
Kloster, in the Boys 8-11 Division, played nine holes both days and finished first at 79.
The state tournament will be July 31-Aug. 2 at Fircrest Golf Club, Oakbrook Golf and Country Club and Allenmore Golf Club in the Tacoma-Lakewood area.
LOCAL RESULTS
Boys 14-15: 1, John Kim 76-73--149; 5, Jack Boutillier 88-82--170. 8-11: 1, Pierson Kloster 40-39--79.
Girls 16-18: 1, Morgan Baum 79-70--149*; 2, Kathryn Crimp 73-76--149; 6, Rachel Ball 96-85--181. *-Baum won on first playoff hole.