Aug. 01-- Aug. 1--Perry Technical Institute is about to sell its first home.
The modern three-bedroom, 2,100-square-foot West Valley house was built almost entirely by students across four programs: construction, plumbing, electrical technology and HVAC.
Planning and development began in December, said construction instructor Darin Peters.
With students installing toilets and trim this week and grass turf soon to be rolled out in the yard, the house will be placed on the market during Central Washington's Tour of Homes in early September with a price tag of around $400,000.
"It's a really good feeling to (see) how it all started -- just being a pile of dirt -- to the structure actually being built," said Alan Esquivel, 19, one of 12 students in the construction course. He and classmate Jose Diaz, also 19, were installing door stoppers on Monday to ensure the door closed properly.
Jessica Willy, 29, stood on the other side of the bathroom door as they used a nail gun to solidify the stoppers. She is the first woman to complete the Perry Tech construction program, she said. These finishing touches are her favorite part of the construction process -- and what she hopes to specialize in moving forward. But Willy said she plans to build her own house one day, so lessons in construction from concrete to finish will equip her for the future.
This is not the first year Perry Tech students have built homes. The institution has a partnership with Habitat for Humanity in which they build houses for the organization each year. But this was the first year Perry Tech purchased land and constructed a house independent of, and in addition to, that partnership, Peters said.
One cohort of construction students will take his course each year, building a Perry Tech home, while another cohort will work on the Habitat for Humanity house, Peters explained.
He said one of the primary challenges of building a house from scratch is meeting deadlines, since students need to fully understand concepts learned before completing tasks in the house. But the students successfully constructed the house from start to finish, doing almost all of the work, including insulation, he said. Some tasks, such as drywall, painting and roofing, were outsourced.
Peters said he was delighted by the quality of work done by the students, and to see their satisfaction in implementing classroom lessons such as applied math on the job.
The resulting home is the evidence of their lessons learned and applied.
The house sits on a 9,200-square-foot property and features a spacious back patio and two-car garage. The kitchen is finished with maple cabinets and quartz and granite counters, and kitchen utilities are iPhone operable -- meaning you can start a roast while you're at work with the push of a button, Peters said. The house features one living area with a fireplace, two full baths with two sinks in each, two potential dining areas and a spacious bonus room on the second floor.
The floor plan for the house was created by last year's construction class alongside a draftsman. This year's class will create the blueprints for next year's construction course and apply for the necessary permits before wrapping up the one-year program.
Proceeds from the house, which Peters said cost roughly $300,000 to build, will go toward student scholarships, said institute president Christine Cote.
Next year, Perry Tech hopes to raffle off the house students build, pending gambling commission approval, she said. Raffle tickets would be sold for $100 each, and the lucky winner would win a free home, with the exception of taxes, an idea from North Idaho College's annual housing raffle.
"It's just an amazing home and the price and the craftsmanship is just amazing," Cote said of this year's product. "They've done such a great job and their attention to detail ... it's just been a wonderful project for our students to really build an entire house throughout the program."
