July 30-- Jul. 30--WANAPUM DAM -- An unoccupied personal watercraft survived a trip over a fish bypass at Wanapum Dam July 2, after its rider fell off.
The owner, Bryan Schulz of Puyallup, had gone for a ride on the Columbia River near his campsite at Frenchman Creek, wrote Christine Pratt of Grant County PUD public affairs. Schulz encountered rough water and high winds as he rode south of the Vantage Bridge, turned around to leave and was knocked off by a wave, Pratt said.
Schulz's fall cut power to the engine and the watercraft floated away. KIttitas County Sheriff's deputies arrived with a boat to retrieve it, but it had already floated inside the restricted area behind the dam, Pratt said.
It was spotted by Wanapum Dam personnel, chief operator Steve Warner and apprentice operator Dan McCurtie. It went through the juvenile fish bypass, designed to ensure safe passage for young salmon downstream.
"This time of year, an average of about 20,000 cubic feet of water per second flows through the bypass and plummets approximately 80 feet into the dam's tailrace. It's a ride no human would ever survive," Pratt wrote. "But the watercraft did."
McCourtie and Warner found the watercraft "bobbing amid some moss-covered rocks on the Grant County side, about a half-mile downriver from the Wanapum boat launch," Pratt wrote. McCourtie "waded through nearly waist-deep water to tie the craft off, to ensure it didn't float further downriver. He could see little visible damage -- amazing, he said, since he'd seen entire logs torn to pieces in the bypass tailrace."
The dam operators said "conditions on the Columbia River can change very quickly. Even experienced boaters can't let their guard down. Check weather conditions before setting out on the river, always wear a life jacket and stay well above the buoys and rope that mark a dam's safety barrier."
Cheryl Schweizer can be reached via email at educaiton@columbiabasinherald.com.