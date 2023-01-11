John Schneider and Pete Carroll (copy)

After several shrewd moves this offseason, Seahawks general manager John Schneider, left, and head coach Pete Carroll have laid a strong foundation for the future. The team's success this season, though, is likely more than what anyone could have predicted before it started.

 The Seattle Times/Ken Lambert

In the world of sports, the NFL is the king of money and the king of ratings — in part because it's the king of parity.

The year-to-year fluctuation between success and failure in this league is what keeps fans of 4-13 teams hopeful before each season and fans of 13-4 teams on edge.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?