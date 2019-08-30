Are you ready for some football, NFL fans?
Real football. Regular-season football, not to be confused with the performance art the league has been passing off as "preseason football" the last few weeks.
Even if you accept that some competition is needed to help coaching staffs separate real understudies from future salesmen, the current system demands change from a consumer standpoint.
Here are six suggestions to improve the NFL preseason and make it more tolerable.
1. Cut it from four games to two.
As recently as the mid-1970s, the preseason was six games. That seems as ridiculous today as the current four-game slate will seem in the not-too-distant future.
Back then, there was a lot more hitting in camp, and perhaps it was considered better to hit someone else's players than your own. But the need for so much contact in practice has been questioned, especially as researchers uncover its ramifications on players' post-retirement health.
It always has been assumed a cut in preseason games would come only with a regular-season expansion to 18 games or additional playoff games. (The switch from six exhibitions to four accompanied an expansion of the season from 14 games to 16.) That's because everyone knows the owners don't want to cede revenue.
We'll see how that plays out in negotiations with the players union. But in the meantime, let's end the charade with these pretend games. Given the amount of network money these teams reap, you have a shaky franchise if the difference between profit and loss relies on exhibitions.
2. Add neutral-site scrimmages.
No one is saying to reduce training camp. Take all the time you want. Just cut back on the faux games. Rams general manager Les Snead offered a great idea in an interview with NBC's Peter King earlier this year: While reducing the preseason to two games, add a scrimmage with another team at a neutral football-loving site.
"Play those scrimmages in great high school stadiums, college stadiums or minor-league baseball stadiums," Snead said. "It's a chance to give back and invest in our dedicated fans who support us even though they might be in a place that's not close to an NFL franchise city.
"Wouldn't it be fun to see Carson Wentz and the Eagles scrimmage the Vikings somewhere in North Dakota? Or the Seahawks and Texans scrimmaging in Madison, Wis., where Russell Wilson and J.J. Watt played? Good work for the teams, and very beneficial for the fans. And wouldn't Carson Wentz always remember the time his professional team played in the state he grew up?"
Genius.
3. Stop pretending the outcome matters.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden, on the latest edition of HBO's "Hard Knocks," seemed awfully pleased in the locker room that his team beat the Packers in their exhibition last week in Winnipeg, but the game was played on an 80-yard field and featured no kickoffs. One might have actually thought it meant something.
But who's kidding whom? The Ravens and Eagles that same night ended their exhibition early because of lightning. That's how much these games matter.
No one has any illusions about spring training baseball or exhibition basketball or hockey. Why football?
The Bears have been at the forefront of a movement within the NFL that _ correctly _ keeps players a team might actually need in real games out of these exercises because there's no sense risking potential injury when nothing is at stake. Better to have Mitch Trubisky standing around than limping away.
If it actually mattered, the starters would play.
4. Gimmicks, lots of gimmicks _ in person and on TV.
Might as well treat preseason games as the circuses they are. Get out the gaudy and garish alternative uniforms. Outfit players with microphones and helmet cams.
Allow a few fans picked at random to call a play. Stage concerts or other entertainment at halftime. Have fireworks shows.
If starters aren't going to play, maybe they can entertain fans during the TV breaks with combine-style drills (provided they can avoid injuring themselves). Let starters who aren't playing offer live TV commentary.
5. Fan outreach, like it's an open practice or family night.
Have players take time to sign autographs, take pictures and interact with fans after the game. Maybe give away game jerseys to youngsters in attendance. Send alumni into the stands. Anything to make those who attend the game feel special.
6. Shorten the games.
Fifteen-minute quarters should be reserved for real games. Make them 12 minutes during the preseason. If broadcasters adjust accordingly where the commercial breaks fall, no one will miss the time that isn't there and everyone gets to the postgame selfies sooner.
