PHILADELPHIA _ For weeks, David Robertson has known that he wouldn't pitch again this season for the Phillies.
Now, he's faced with the reality that he might never pitch again for the Phillies at all.
Robertson underwent a reconstruction of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow _ commonly called "Tommy John surgery" _ on Thursday, Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said Saturday. Because the procedure also entailed the repair of Robertson's flexor tendon, the veteran reliever isn't expected to be able to pitch in games for 14-16 months, which would take him out for all of next season.
The Phillies signed Robertson to a two-year, $23 million contract last winter. He made only seven appearances this season and posted a 5.40 earned-run average before being sidelined with a strained flexor tendon.
Robertson attempted to come back from the injury but endured a slower-than-expected progression and several setbacks. He announced earlier this month that he wouldn't pitch again this season and feared that he would need Tommy John surgery. The procedure was performed by well-known surgeon Dr. James Andrews.
