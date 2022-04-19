World photo/Loren Benoit Stephanie Rogers, of Chelan, approaches the finish line Saturday as the first place Wenatchee Full Marathon women's finisher with a time of 3 hours, 38 minutes, and 18 seconds. The Wenatchee Marathon, a Boston Marathon qualifier, is operated by TedDriven, an organization that supports cancer research and local non-profits. The marathon includes a full, half, 10k and a 5k.
World photo/Loren Benoit Runners head north along Wenatchee Avenue during the Wenatchee Full Marathon on Saturday, April 16. The Wenatchee Marathon, a Boston Marathon qualifier, is operated by TedDriven, an organization that supports cancer research and local non-profits. The marathon included a full, half, 10k and a 5k.
World photo/Loren Benoit Sarah Vaughan, left, East Wenatchee, and Jordan Brooke, center, of Bainbridge Island, run west across the Odabashian Bridge during the Wenatchee Half Marathon on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
World photo/Loren Benoit Aaron Guerrero, of Cashmere, runs on the Apple Capital Loop Trail near Hawley and North Miller Streets in Wenatchee during the Wenatchee 10k Marathon, Saturday, April 16, 2022.
