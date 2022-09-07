Hana Choi, left, Isaac Gore, and Ian Gore, right, of Seattle, pick flowers for a bouquet while at Chelan Valley Farms and Lagrioth Winery in Manson on Saturday. The u-pick farm offers flowers, apples, and pumpkins. The pumpkin patch opening weekend is Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kellea Taylor, of North Bend, and Heather Edlund, left, of Bellevue, pick white, purple, and gold flowers. The flowers were for a University of Washington Huskies bouquet. Their friends Brenda Naish and Kristi Lyons were there picking crimson and white flowers for a Washington State University bouquet.
Brenda Naish, of Dolores, in blue, and Kristi Lyons, of Seattle, pick crimson and white colored flowers for a Washington State University bouquet while at Chelan Valley Farms and Lagrioth Winery in Manson on Saturday.
