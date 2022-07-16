World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee AppleSox first baseman Matt Halbach fields a ground ball and rushes to first base for the out during Friday night's game against the Corvallis Knights at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.
World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee AppleSox base runner Joichiro Oyama, right, heads towards third base on a ball that skips into the outfield during Friday night's baseball game against the Corvallis Knights at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.
World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee AppleSox base runner Adam Fahsel slides safely wide around Tyler Quinn's tag to score during Friday night's game against the Corvallis Knights at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.
World photo/Loren Benoit Former AppleSox head coach Ed Knaggs returned to Wenatchee for a series between his team, the Corvallis Knights, and the Wenatchee AppleSox Friday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. Knaggs is in his third season as the associate head coach for the Corvallis Knights.
World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee AppleSox starting pitcher Ryan Mullan shows emotion as third baseman Brandham Ponce, background, catches a liner and tags third base for the force out to end a Corvallis Knights rally during Friday night's game at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.
