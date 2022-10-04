Adelyn Caouette, 8, of East Wenatchee, receives help from volunteer Conner Webber at the gold panning station during Cashmere's Apple Days celebration Saturday at Pioneer Village in Cashmere. The event began at the Cashmere Museum in the 1970s as a celebration of the region’s fruit harvest. This year's Apple Days included music, pony rides, a Wenatchee Youth Circus performance, food trucks, kids crafts and games, dancing, face painting, a pie contest, sarsaparilla in the saloon and gold panning.
Cashmere Librarian Lisa Lawless reads "Fry Bread" to a group inside of the school house at Pioneer Village during Cashmere's Apple Days on Saturday. The one-room school house was built in the 1880s in Brender Canyon and relocated to the village in 1967.
