World photo/Loren Benoit Duffy, Elizabeth, Katie, and Charlie McNall select a tree from the Wenatchee Exchange Club Christmas tree lot Saturday morning at Morris Park. This year the McNall family, of Wenatchee, named their Christmas tree George. As tradition, they also cut a small portion of the tree trunk as an ornament and include the tree's name and year.
World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee Exchange Club member Chris Goetz places a new tree into a display stand and fluffs the tree's branches while at the club's Christmas tree lot at Morris Park on Saturday. Severe summer heat last year in Oregon forced the club to cancel its tree sale. This year's trees came from Poulsbo and were unloaded by Wenatchee High School wrestlers on Friday. The lot opened Saturday. Proceeds from tree sales go to local Wenatchee Valley youth organizations and activities like youth baseball, girls softball, soccer, golf, hockey, football, theatre, ballet, Short Shakespearians, Applettes, YMCA Partners in Youth, boy scouts, Wenatchee High School Booster Club, National Exchange Club Child Abuse Program, WVC scholarships, and more. Christmas tree lot hours are 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
