World photo/Loren Benoit Eastmont High starting pitcher Brittany Howe delivers a pitch in the early innings of the first game of a doubleheader against West Valley Yakima Friday at Sterling Junior High School. Howe stuck out 15 batters. The Wildcats won the first game 4-3 and the second 12-1.
World photo/Loren Benoit Eastmont High's Hallie Pierce watches the softball find space by a defender as she drives in two runs during the first game of a doubleheader against West Valley Yakima Friday at Sterling Junior High School.
World photo/Loren Benoit Eastmont High's Jenna Hersh looks to her dugout as she celebrates a double during the first game of a doubleheader against West Valley Yakima Friday at Sterling Junior High School. Hersh had three hits in the first game.
World photo/Loren Benoit Eastmont High's Elizabeth Heinz makes a running catch on a fly ball in center field during the first game of a doubleheader against West Valley Yakima Friday at Sterling Junior High School.
World photo/Loren Benoit Eastmont High's Bella Clinton celebrates with Callie Duncan after making a nice stop and putout at shortstop during the first game of a doubleheader against West Valley Yakima Friday at Sterling Junior High School.
World photo/Loren Benoit Eastmont High starting pitcher Brittany Howe delivers a pitch in the early innings of the first game of a doubleheader against West Valley Yakima Friday at Sterling Junior High School. Howe stuck out 15 batters. The Wildcats won the first game 4-3 and the second 12-1.
World photo/Loren Benoit Eastmont High's Hallie Pierce watches the softball find space by a defender as she drives in two runs during the first game of a doubleheader against West Valley Yakima Friday at Sterling Junior High School.
World photo/Loren Benoit Eastmont High's Jenna Hersh looks to her dugout as she celebrates a double during the first game of a doubleheader against West Valley Yakima Friday at Sterling Junior High School. Hersh had three hits in the first game.
World photo/Loren Benoit Eastmont High's Elizabeth Heinz makes a running catch on a fly ball in center field during the first game of a doubleheader against West Valley Yakima Friday at Sterling Junior High School.
World photo/Loren Benoit Eastmont High's Bella Clinton celebrates with Callie Duncan after making a nice stop and putout at shortstop during the first game of a doubleheader against West Valley Yakima Friday at Sterling Junior High School.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone