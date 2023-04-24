The City of Rock Island held their 24th Annual Free Kids Fishing Day for those 15 years of age and younger and also for senior anglers with disabilities. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife put 2,500 trout into Pit Lake. Some fishing poles were provided by Wenatchee Sportsmen's Association to those in need and local Rock Island businesses chipped in to provide services, prizes, and food for Free Kids Fishing Day.



