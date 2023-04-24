World photo/Loren Benoit The City of Rock Island held their 24th Annual Free Kids Fishing Day for those 15 years of age and younger and also for senior anglers with a disabilites. Here, Alondra Montes, 5, East Wenatchee, smiles after catching her first fish as her dad Santos Montes snaps a picture before taking the fish off the line. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife put 2,500 trout into Pit Lake. Some fishing poles were provided by Wenatchee Sportsmen's Association to those in need and local Rock Island businesses chipped in as well to provide services, prizes, and food for Free Kids Fishing Day.
World photo/Loren Benoit First time fisherman Gordon Goldsmith, 11, of East Wenatchee, gets assistance from Tom Gash during the 24th Annual Free Kids Fishing Day at Pit Lake in Rock Island on Saturday.
World photo/Loren Benoit The City of Rock Island held their 24th Annual Free Kids Fishing Day for those 15 years of age and younger and also for senior anglers with a disabilites. Here, Alondra Montes, 5, East Wenatchee, smiles after catching her first fish as her dad Santos Montes snaps a picture before taking the fish off the line. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife put 2,500 trout into Pit Lake. Some fishing poles were provided by Wenatchee Sportsmen's Association to those in need and local Rock Island businesses chipped in as well to provide services, prizes, and food for Free Kids Fishing Day.
World photo/Loren Benoit First time fisherman Gordon Goldsmith, 11, of East Wenatchee, gets assistance from Tom Gash during the 24th Annual Free Kids Fishing Day at Pit Lake in Rock Island on Saturday.
The City of Rock Island held their 24th Annual Free Kids Fishing Day for those 15 years of age and younger and also for senior anglers with disabilities. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife put 2,500 trout into Pit Lake. Some fishing poles were provided by Wenatchee Sportsmen's Association to those in need and local Rock Island businesses chipped in to provide services, prizes, and food for Free Kids Fishing Day.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone