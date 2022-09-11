World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee High's Lindsay Sutton competes in the 200 yard freestyle at the Wenatchee Invite Saturday at WHS. Tahoma High School finished in first with 523 points followed by Eastmont High School with 462, Wenatchee with 399, Cashmere with 79, and Leavenworth with 30. Sutton won the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 2:10.85 seconds.
World photo/Loren Benoit Cashmere High's Kate Jacobson leaps off the starting platform and dives into the water at the start of the 100 yard butterfly during the Wenatchee Invite Saturday at Wenatchee High School.
